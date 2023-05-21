AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 16 Results: Matt Cardona Defends Title, More

AIW held Gauntlet For The Gold 16 on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Eastlake, Ohio show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Austin James def. Vik Vice

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Members Only

* Dominic Garrini def. Kaplan

* Casket Match: Joshua Bishop def. Tom Lawlor

* Joseline Navarro def. Miyu Yamashita

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger def. Shaw Mason

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Hardway Holloway

* AIW Gauntlet For The Gold: Isaiah Broner def. Arthur McArthur, Austin James, Bill Alfonso, Brian Carson, Calvin G. Lewis, Chuck Stone, Derek Dillinger, Dominic Garrini, Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham, Elijah Dean, Jerry, Joshua Bishop, Kaplan, Magnum CK, Malcolm Cambridge, Marino Tenaglia, Marion Fontaine, Mikey Montgomery, PB Smooth, Philly Collins, Shaw Mason, Steph De Lander, The Duke, Tom Lawlor, Tyson Riggs, Vik Vice, Wes Barkley, Zach Nystrom, and Ziggy Haim