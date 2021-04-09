wrestling / News
AIW Go For Broke Results: Dominic Garrini, Tre Lemar, More
AIW held its Go For Broke show on Thursday night featuring Dominic Garrini, Tre Lemar, and more. You can see results below, per Fightful. The show saw four matches to earn “Biggins Bucks” in order to enter the Chandler Biggins Memorial Tournament, with the winner of the tournament receiving a title shot at the AIW Champion of their choice.
* Tre Lamar def. Mikey Montgomery to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
#AIWGFB @TreLaMar_ wastes no time pic.twitter.com/I3O5tW0LN8
— Logan (@marth555) April 8, 2021
GORGEOUS crossbody from @TreLaMar_! #AIWGFB @aiwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/kgnYihFoeN
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 8, 2021
* Wes Barkley def. Masked Marauder to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
* PB Smooth def. Riley Rose to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
* Dominic Garrini def. Marino Tenaglia to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
#AIWGFB running crossbody @MarinoTenaglia pic.twitter.com/Pz0Ty49HoE
— Logan (@marth555) April 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Teaming With Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania 34 To Face Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey, Favorite Moments From Match
- Big E On Not Knowing What Nigerian Drum Fight Is, Having His First-Ever Singles Match At WrestleMania
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot