AIW Go For Broke Results: Dominic Garrini, Tre Lemar, More

AIW held its Go For Broke show on Thursday night featuring Dominic Garrini, Tre Lemar, and more. You can see results below, per Fightful. The show saw four matches to earn “Biggins Bucks” in order to enter the Chandler Biggins Memorial Tournament, with the winner of the tournament receiving a title shot at the AIW Champion of their choice.

* Tre Lamar def. Mikey Montgomery to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks

* Wes Barkley def. Masked Marauder to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks

* PB Smooth def. Riley Rose to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks

* Dominic Garrini def. Marino Tenaglia to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks