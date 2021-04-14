wrestling / News
AIW Go For Broke Results: Eric Taylor vs. Riley Rose, More
AIW held their latest Go For Broke show on Tuesday night, with wrestlers continuing to compete to earn berths in the Chandler Biggins Memorial Tournament. AIW is having talent compete for “Biggins Bucks” to enter the tournament, with the winner of the tournament getting a shot at the AIW Champion of their choosing. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Kaplan def. Big Twan Tucker to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
BIG senton from Kaplan! #AIWGFB
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/6Pa6Km9r1b
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 14, 2021
* The Duke def. Razor Sharpe to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
* TKD def. Arthur McArthur to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
.@Twan_Tucker connects with a spear on Kaplan! #AIWGFB
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/UWdEGXa8gB
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 14, 2021
* Eric Taylor def. Riley Rose to earn $1,000 Biggins Bucks
* Joshua Bishop def. Ziggy Haim
.@ziggyhaim vs @JoshuaBishop_ #AIWGFB
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/ryKIFo2sLE
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 14, 2021
