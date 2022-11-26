wrestling / News
AIW Hell On Earth VXII Results: Matt Cardona Battles Wes Barkley, More
AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the results below from the Eastlake, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:
* Joseline Navarro beat Masha Slamovich
* The BitcoinboiZ beat Hendrix Hawkins & Vik Vice
* Shaw Mason beat Cisco Silver
* Members Only beat The Philly Marino Experience
* Isaiah Broner beat Dominic Garrini
* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: Bulking Season beat 9 To 5
* Six Way Mayhem: Austin James beat Chase Oliver, Matt Cross, Riley Rose, Sam Holloway, and Tyson Riggs
* Wes Barkley beat Matt Cardona
* AIW Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger beat Kaplan and Matthew Justice
* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Joshua Bishop beat Erick Stevens
@ThrashJustice and @dErEk_DiLLiNGeR GO THROUGH THE FUCKING RAMP! THE YEAR IS 1998 #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/W2aPJHHbQd
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 26, 2022
remember Erick Stevens? he was a nice guy. shame what @JoshuaBishop_ did to him. #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/CDioNkN50t
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 26, 2022
.@WesBarkley goes for the rolling clothesline but @TheMattCardona counters with a double knee face buster! @aiwrestling #AIWHOE17 pic.twitter.com/GnHzaQEi0A
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) November 26, 2022
