AIW Hell On Earth VXII Results: Matt Cardona Battles Wes Barkley, More

AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the results below from the Eastlake, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:

* Joseline Navarro beat Masha Slamovich

* The BitcoinboiZ beat Hendrix Hawkins & Vik Vice

* Shaw Mason beat Cisco Silver

* Members Only beat The Philly Marino Experience

* Isaiah Broner beat Dominic Garrini

* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: Bulking Season beat 9 To 5

* Six Way Mayhem: Austin James beat Chase Oliver, Matt Cross, Riley Rose, Sam Holloway, and Tyson Riggs

* Wes Barkley beat Matt Cardona

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Derek Dillinger beat Kaplan and Matthew Justice

* AIW Absolute Championship Match: Joshua Bishop beat Erick Stevens