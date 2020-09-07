wrestling / News
AIW ‘I Assure You, We’re Open’ Results 9.6.20: Tom Lawlor Faces Ethan Page, More
AIW held their latest show, “I Assure You, We’re Open,” on Sunday night featuring Tom Lawlor vs. Ethan Page and more. The results are below, per Fightful:
* 40 Acres (AJ Gray and PB Smooth) def. The Young Studs (Eric Ryan and Bobby Beverly)
* Dominic Garrini def. Calvin Tankman
* Derek Director def. Zach Thomas
* Tom Lawlor def. The Karate Man (Ethan Page)
Give the Karate Man a run with ALL the world titles. #AIWOpen pic.twitter.com/sZLCq8JzQx
— Mike Lewishausen (@MikeLewis216) September 6, 2020
Oh. U guys thought #TheKarateMan was a joke!? #AIWOpen pic.twitter.com/dbNkZV6unf
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) September 6, 2020
* Tre LaMar def. Benjamin Carter, Chase Oliver, and Johnny Patch
* Nate Webb, Levi Everett, Allie Kat, and Swoggle def. The Duke, Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham, and The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor and Mikey Montgomery)
* Lee Moriarty def. Erick Stevens
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: To Infinity And Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech) def. PME (Philly C and Marino T) (c) to become the new AIW Tag Team Champions
* Indianapolis Street Fight: Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner and Manders) def. The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop, Wes Barkley, and Mr. Brickster)
