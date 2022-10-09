wrestling / News
AIW In The Mouth Of Madness Full Results 10.01.2022: AIW Absolute Championship, AIW Intense Championship, & More
On October 1, Absolute Intense Wrestling showcased its In The Mouth of Madness event in Akron, OH. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*Sam Hardway def. Tyson Riggs
*Cisco Silver def. Shaw Mason
*Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
*Joseline Navarro def. Mandy Leon
*Isaiah Broner def. Tom Lawlor
*The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)
*Erick Stevens def. Wes Barkley
*The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)
*AIW Intense Championship: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) def. Alec Price
*AIW Absolute Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Delirious
Isaiah Broner DECAPITATES Filthy Tom Lawlor with a Lariat for a HUGE win #AIWONFITE pic.twitter.com/wMP2ALWx5G
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 2, 2022
Indie legend Delirious making his @aiwrestling debut! #AIWonFITE pic.twitter.com/0zEid0SJ3U
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 2, 2022
.@MDoggMattCross is on 🔥 #AIWonFITE pic.twitter.com/LRSVzkAqPi
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 2, 2022
.@JoshuaBishop_ done murdered Delirious #AIWonFITE pic.twitter.com/BDJFEtpMyt
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 2, 2022
Roaring Elbow followed by a Brainbuster from Erick Stevens! #AIWOnFite pic.twitter.com/165gKX1TFN
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 2, 2022