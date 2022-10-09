AIW In The Mouth Of Madness Full Results 10.01.2022: AIW Absolute Championship, AIW Intense Championship, & More

On October 1, Absolute Intense Wrestling showcased its In The Mouth of Madness event in Akron, OH. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Sam Hardway def. Tyson Riggs

*Cisco Silver def. Shaw Mason

*Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)

*Joseline Navarro def. Mandy Leon

*Isaiah Broner def. Tom Lawlor

*The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)

*Erick Stevens def. Wes Barkley

*The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)

*AIW Intense Championship: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) def. Alec Price

*AIW Absolute Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Delirious

Isaiah Broner DECAPITATES Filthy Tom Lawlor with a Lariat for a HUGE win #AIWONFITE pic.twitter.com/wMP2ALWx5G — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 2, 2022