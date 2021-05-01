AIW Is This Something You Might Be Interested In? Quick Results: Eddie Kingston, Allysin Kay in Action

– AIW held its Is This Something You Might Be Interested In? card last night at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland, Ohio. The card was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some quick results for the event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ethan Wright defeated Brian Carson.

* Frankie Flynn, Megan Meyers & Razor Sharpe won over Eden Von Engeland, Sidney Von Engeland & The Brazilian Giant.

* Kaplan beat Levi Everett.

* 9 To 5 (The Aggravated Account (Louis Lyndon) & The Bitter Banker (Jack Verville) picked up the win over Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone).

* Allysin Kay was victorious over Joseline Navarro.

* Mance Warner vs. Tommy Rich ended in a no contest.

* Anything Goes Match: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins), Mance Warner & Tommy Rich picked up the victory over The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery), Ethan Wright & The Duke.

* Scramble Match: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) beat Big Twan Tucker and Brayden Lee and Casey Carrington and Riley Rose and TKD.

* 40 Acres (PB Smooth & Tre Lamar) (w/Joseline Navarro) was victorious over The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.).

* Eddie Kingston beat Dominic Garrini.

* AIW Absolute Championship & AIW Intense Championship: Joshua Bishop (w/ Wes Barkley) (c) won the match against Matthew Justice (w/ Bill Alfonso).

This was the dark match https://t.co/FuNdcNLJrH — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) May 1, 2021