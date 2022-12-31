AIW Jet Black New Year Results: Joey Janela, Tom Lawlor and More In Action

Absolute Intense Wrestling held its event ‘Jet Black New Year’ last night from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) and Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom)

* Wes Barkley def. Brian Myers

* Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross)

* Tom Lawlor def. Shaw Mason

* Intense Rules: Matthew Justice (w/ Bill Alfonso) def. Joey Janela

* Sam Holloway def. Austin James and Chase Oliver and Jeffrey John and Joseline Navarro and Swoggle

* AIW Tag Team Championships: The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (w/The Duke) def. Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) (c) to win the titles.

* AIW Intense Championship: Derek Dillinger (c) def. Kaplan

* AIW Absolute Championship: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Isaiah Broner