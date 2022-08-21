wrestling / News
AIW JT Lightning Invitational Night 2 Full Results 8.20.2022: Tournament Final, Scramble Match, And More
Night Two of the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament was held in Cleveland, OH by Absolute Intense Wrestling tonight. You can find the results (via PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.
*JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Semi-Final: Eric Taylor (w/ The Duke) def. Chuck Stone, Jackson Stone & Isaiah Broner
*JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Semi-Final: Dominic Garrini def. Ernest Miller, Dalton Castle & Wes Barkley
*JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Semi-Final: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) def. Jack Evans, Chase Oliver & Marino Teneglia
*Arthur McArthur & Eric Young def. Casey Carrington & Brian Carson
*Sam Holloway, Hendrix Hawkins & Shaw Mason def. Austin James Vik Vice & Tyson Riggs
*Scramble Match: Mikey Montgomery def. Riley Rose, Adam Priest, Philly Collins, Joseline Navarro & Drago
*AIW Absolute Championship: Josh Bishop def. Alec Price to retain the AIW Absolute Championship
*JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Final: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) def. Eric Taylor (w/ The Duke) & Dominic Garrini
.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR dropping @ziggyhaim down repeatedly on his opponents with leg drops on the floor! #JLIT2022 pic.twitter.com/HOqWpBjQuM
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) August 21, 2022
.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR sacrifices @ziggyhaim to viciously sunset flip @ChaseOliver10 into the corner! #JLIT2022 pic.twitter.com/QWZNKbpAoM
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) August 21, 2022
.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR FINALLY got his moment in @aiwrestling #JLIT2022 pic.twitter.com/ID62wggaoR
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) August 21, 2022
Your #JLIT2022 winner #AndNEW @aiwrestling Intense Champion! pic.twitter.com/ZO2arrP9FU
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) August 21, 2022