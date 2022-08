AIW JT Lightning Invitational Night One Results 8.19.22: Eric Young, Jack Evans, Dalton Castle in Action

– Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) conducted the opening round of the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament2 022 last night. The event was held at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio, and it streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results (via Cagematch.net):

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Marino Tenaglia beat Joseline Navarro

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Chuck Stone beat Arthur McArthur

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Derek Dillinger (w/ Ziggy Haim) beat Mikey Montgomery (w/ The Duke)

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Ernest Miller beat Casey Carrington (w/ Brian Carson)

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Isaiah Broner beat Philly Collins

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Dalton Castle beat Colin Delaney

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jackson Stone (w/ Brian Carson) beat Kaplan

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Chase Oliver was victorious over Alec Price

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Dominic Garrini beat Adam Priest

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Wes Barkley won the match against Cheech.

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Jack Evans was victorious over Drago.

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Eric Taylor (w/ The Duke) won his match over Eric Young.