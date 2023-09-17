wrestling / News
AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Night Two Results 9.16.23
Night two of the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament took place on Saturday, with a tournament winner crowned and more. You can see the results from the Cleveland, Ohio show, which aired on FITE, below per Fightful:
* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Alec Price def. Colin Delaney and Mikey Montgomery and Tre Lamar
* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Eric Taylor def. Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Magnum CK and Mance Warner
* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Sam Holloway def. Derek Dillinger and Masato Tanaka and Tom Lawlor
* Austin James def. Dex Royal
* Dominic Garrini def. Paul London
* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Cisco Silver & Tyson Riggs, Members Only and TME
* Lance Archer def. Joshua Bishop
* AIW Intense Championship Match: Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice
* PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander
* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Finals: Eric Taylor def. Alec Price and Sam Holloway
.@IsaiahBroner overpowers @ThrashJustice & suplexes him onto the entrance way! @aiwrestling #JLIT2023 pic.twitter.com/useCQxHZlZ
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) September 17, 2023
.@LanceHoyt low blows @JoshuaBishop_ & then drops him with a huge chokeslam! @aiwrestling #JLIT2023 pic.twitter.com/GTkUvE6EKj
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) September 17, 2023
.@Montgomery_m21 jumps out of the balcony with a moonsault that takes out everybody!!!! @aiwrestling #JLIT2023 pic.twitter.com/pwSRZlHfvY
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) September 16, 2023
