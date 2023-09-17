AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Night Two Results 9.16.23

Night two of the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament took place on Saturday, with a tournament winner crowned and more. You can see the results from the Cleveland, Ohio show, which aired on FITE, below per Fightful:

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Alec Price def. Colin Delaney and Mikey Montgomery and Tre Lamar

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Eric Taylor def. Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Magnum CK and Mance Warner

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Sam Holloway def. Derek Dillinger and Masato Tanaka and Tom Lawlor

* Austin James def. Dex Royal

* Dominic Garrini def. Paul London

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot def. Cisco Silver & Tyson Riggs, Members Only and TME

* Lance Archer def. Joshua Bishop

* AIW Intense Championship Match: Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice

* PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 Finals: Eric Taylor def. Alec Price and Sam Holloway