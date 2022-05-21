AIW Owner John Thorne on Eddie Kingston Finally Being Seen as a Star in AEW

– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert for Fightful’s The Spotlight, AIW owner John Thorne discussed Eddie Kingston finally being recognized as a star after his move to AEW. Below are some highlights.

Thorne on his history with Eddie Kingston: “Eddie Kingston is great. We worked with him for so many years when he was on the independents and it’s kind of crazy that you just brought that up because I didn’t even put that together until you said that—that he was the last winner because it’s been such a blur, honestly. Having Eddie Kingston there is amazing. I’m so happy that he’s finally being recognized as the star that everybody who’s ever followed independent wrestling knew that he was. I realize at this point you can’t bring him in every month anymore. So I was joking with him, I said, ‘Hey, I know you don’t want to do this, but a lot of fans want you to do a meet and greet on Saturday. I know that’s really not your thing but you’re kind of a television star now.’ He reluctantly has agreed to do a meet and greet on Saturday. I don’t know how long it’s gonna last ‘cause, if anybody out there listening to this knows Eddie Kingston, you absolutely know that is not his thing But he has agreed to do it. The thing about Eddie Kingston is he is a very loyal person. He has thanked us so many times for booking him all those years when he was struggling. He likes being able to come back and do this for the promotions that really stuck by him. We booked him for years and years and years. I’m happy to have him.”

Thorne on how Eddie would introduce him to other wrestlers backstage when he visited AEW: “I was down for the AEW pay-per-view last May in Jacksonville and I was hanging out with him. He’s so embarrassing to me. I’m just there to see a couple of people or whatever. Like every person that walked by he was like, ‘Hey, Christian! Christian, this is John Thorne. He kept me fed for all these years! I would like for you to meet him.’ I’m like, ‘Christian does not care about this story,’ you know? He doesn’t want to meet me. But he did that to everybody. That’s just the kind of guy that he is. I hate any recognition or any of that. I’m a very behind-the-scenes, low-key person. He certainly went out of his way to embarrass me that entire weekend.”

Kingston is set to work tonight’s AIW Gauntlet for the Gold event.