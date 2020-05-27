wrestling / News
Various News: AIW Owner Shows Off New Title Belts, Full ROH 2013 Match Between Matt Taven and ACH
May 26, 2020
– AIW has new title belts for when they can resume holding shows. Promotion owner John Thorne showed off a picture of the new championship belts, which you can see below:
New AIW belts are ready for the post quarantine world pic.twitter.com/9c80ZhtGhf
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) May 26, 2020
– ROH posted the full ROH 2013 Top Prospect Tournament match between Matt Taven and ACH, which you can see below:
