Various News: AIW Owner Shows Off New Title Belts, Full ROH 2013 Match Between Matt Taven and ACH

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AIW Absolute Intense Wrestling

– AIW has new title belts for when they can resume holding shows. Promotion owner John Thorne showed off a picture of the new championship belts, which you can see below:

– ROH posted the full ROH 2013 Top Prospect Tournament match between Matt Taven and ACH, which you can see below:

