AIW Second Annual Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament Full Results 07.29.2023: Stone, Garrini, Murdoch, & Kaplan Headliner Match, More

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AIW

The AIW Second Annual Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament show was hosted by Absolute Intense Wrestling on July 29 in Jefferson, OH. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Chuck Stone defeated Joshua Bishop

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Dominic Garrini defeated Ziggy Haim

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Tim Donst

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match: Kaplan defeated Mance Warner

* Vik Vice defeated Austin James

* Eric Taylor & The Duke defeated Hardway Holloway & Mikey Montgomery

* AIW Intense Championship Bullrope Match: Wes Barkley defeated Derek Dillinger

* Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament Final Match: Chuck Stone defeated Dominic Garrini and John Wayne Murdoch and Kaplan

https://twitter.com/IsThisWrestling/status/1693342865257038194
https://twitter.com/IsThisWrestling/status/1693340099516178801
https://twitter.com/IsThisWrestling/status/1693347980013642144

