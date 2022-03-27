wrestling / News
AIW The Doctor Is In Results 3.26.22: Matt Cardona & Brian Myers Team Up, More
AIW held its latest show, The Doctor Is In, on Saturday night featuring the Major Players in action and more. You can see the results from the Akron, Ohio event below per Cagematch:
* Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose
* Joseline Navarro def. Katie Arquette
@TheKtArquette bringing the finest of coats to @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/OejfPNcnnV
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) March 27, 2022
* Dominic Garrini def. Jackson Stone
* Josh Prohibition def. Chase Oliver
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 27, 2022
@ChaseOliver10 went all out tonight against @JoshProhibition at @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/sm0is7Ub6X
— Matt Zimmer (@matthew_zimmer) March 27, 2022
* 2point0 def. To Infinity And Beyond
* PB Smooth def. Matthew Justice
* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: The Philly Marino Experience def. The Bitcoin Boiz, The Mane Event, and Bulking Season
* Isaiah Broner def. Kaplan
* The Rip City Shooters def. The Major Players
The @aiwrestling champ @TheMattCardona coming out in style before the main event! pic.twitter.com/cRNgXqufeu
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) March 27, 2022
Major Players pic.twitter.com/ftwuUKml3Q
— Michael Porter (@MichaelPorter98) March 27, 2022
