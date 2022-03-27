AIW The Doctor Is In Results 3.26.22: Matt Cardona & Brian Myers Team Up, More

AIW held its latest show, The Doctor Is In, on Saturday night featuring the Major Players in action and more. You can see the results from the Akron, Ohio event below per Cagematch:

* Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose

* Joseline Navarro def. Katie Arquette

* Dominic Garrini def. Jackson Stone

* Josh Prohibition def. Chase Oliver

* 2point0 def. To Infinity And Beyond

* PB Smooth def. Matthew Justice

* AIW Tag Team Championships Match: The Philly Marino Experience def. The Bitcoin Boiz, The Mane Event, and Bulking Season

* Isaiah Broner def. Kaplan

* The Rip City Shooters def. The Major Players