AIW Wasted Youth Results 1.21.22: Tag Team Titles On the Line, More

AIW held their latest show Wasted Youth on Saturday night, with the AIW Tag Team Championships defended and more. You can see the results from the Fite+ show, which took place in Kent, Ohio, below per Fightful:

* The Philly Marino Experience def. H2 V2

* Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy

* Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland

* Chase Oliver def. Anthony Young

* The Rip City Shooters def. Members Only

* Kaplan def. Tyson Riggs

* Shaw Mason def. Louis Lyndon

* Austin James def. Cisco Silver

* PB Smooth def. Sam Holloway

* AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Bulking Season def. The BitcoinboiZ by disqualification

* Arthur McArthur, Chuck Stone, Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley def. Derek Dillinger, Eric Taylor, Mikey Montgomery & The Duke