AIW WrestleRager 6 Complete Results 8.27.2022: Absolute Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AIW

The WrestleRager 6 event was held by Absolute Intense Wrestling on Saturday in Cleveland, OH. You can find the complete results (h/t to Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*The Weirdster def. Aiden Von Engeland

*Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)

*Mikey Montgomery def. Ziggy Haim

*AIW Intense Championship: Derek Dillinger def. Austin James, Eric Taylor, and Riley Rose

*9 To 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) def. The Full-Blooded Italian-American Dragons (Dominic Garrini & Little Guido)

*Joseline Navarro def. Philly Collins

*Tom Lawlor def. Shaw Mason

*AIW Tag Team Championships: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Brian Carson & Casey Carrington

*Bullrope Match: Wes Barkley def. The Duke

*AIW Absolute Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Kaplan

