wrestling / News
AIW WrestleRager 6 Complete Results 8.27.2022: Absolute Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More
The WrestleRager 6 event was held by Absolute Intense Wrestling on Saturday in Cleveland, OH. You can find the complete results (h/t to Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*The Weirdster def. Aiden Von Engeland
*Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) def. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
*Mikey Montgomery def. Ziggy Haim
*AIW Intense Championship: Derek Dillinger def. Austin James, Eric Taylor, and Riley Rose
*9 To 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) def. The Full-Blooded Italian-American Dragons (Dominic Garrini & Little Guido)
*Joseline Navarro def. Philly Collins
*Tom Lawlor def. Shaw Mason
*AIW Tag Team Championships: Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) def. Brian Carson & Casey Carrington
*Bullrope Match: Wes Barkley def. The Duke
*AIW Absolute Championship: Joshua Bishop def. Kaplan
“Two steps ahead”
Mr. Maserati Wes Barkley adding more cowbell to #AIWRager 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbDYnAsZDh
— Daniel Hood (@DanTheManHoodX2) August 28, 2022
🩸 Rager bloody Rager 🩸
This one wasn’t for the faint of heart 💀 #AIWRager @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/gLIoZwugVI
— Daniel Hood (@DanTheManHoodX2) August 28, 2022
Really dig how this pic of @JoshuaBishop_ came out. So badass! #AIWRager pic.twitter.com/mTmsyLpcAt
— Lenny B. (@LBibbs_93) August 28, 2022
WrestleRager feat:
Eric Taylor and his jorts of fury 🩳 #AIWRager pic.twitter.com/ORy1yan4Xy
— Daniel Hood (@DanTheManHoodX2) August 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Claims He Has Been Consulting USA Network About WWE
- Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2002 Match With Rey Mysterio, Why They Embraced Being Opening Match
- Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)