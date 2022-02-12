AIW You Know What? I’m Not Leaving! Results 2.11.22: Matt Cardona Wins in Main Event

– AIW returned to action for You Know What? I’m Not Leaving. The card was held last night at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The show streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Dominic Garrini & Tom Lawlor beat Casey Carrington & Ethan Wright.

* Chase Oliver beat Riley Rose.

* Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) beat The Production (Derek Dillinger & Ziggy Haim)

* Joseline Navarro beat LuFisto.

* AIW Tag Team Championships: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) picked up the win over The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.).

* The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)

* Joshua Bishop was victorious over Brian Myers.

* Kaplan won out over Matthew Justice (w/Bill Alfonso) and Isaiah Broner and PB Smooth.

* AIW Absolute Championship / AIW Intense Championship – Intense Rules: Matt Cardona (c) beat Wes Barkley to retain the title.