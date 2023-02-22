wrestling / News
AJ Cazana Wants Jim Cornette To Manage Him
– NWA’s AJ Cazana wants to follow up being managed by Dennis Condrey with being managed by Jim Cornette. Cazana posted to his Twitter account with a picture of himself and Condrey, noting:
“It’s about making moments. Being managed by Loverboy Dennis Condrey was a memory I’ll take to the grave. Next on that list is his manager @TheJimCornette”
Cazana is half of the NWA United States Tag Team Champions with Anthony Andrews as The Country Gentleman. They won the titles on the January 31 edition of NWA Powerrr. No word from Cornette yet.
