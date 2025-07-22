AJ Francis Addresses His Issues With Swerve Strickland

– During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, TNA wrestler AJ Francis addressed his past issues with former Hit Row stablemate, Swerve Strickland. During a recent May interview with VladTV, Strickland spoke about Hit Row’s WWE release in 2021, with Swerve noting that someone in the group “started getting aggressive on the phone” according to someone in the office while asking for B-Fab’s flight information after being told she wasn’t needed at TV.

According to Strickland, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon later spoke to the group and scolded them on the matter. The whole group was later released 15 days after B-Fab’s release. Although Strickland didn’t mention him by name, Francis thought the issue was in reference to him. He later responded to Strickland’s interview, “Apparently, I was an ‘aggressive black man for standing up for a black woman. And I’ll be that time and time again.” Below are some highlights of Francis’ comments on the subject (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on his issues with Swerve Strickland: “When you have him here, ask him. Listen, just another perfect example. You will not find one interview of me bringing him up first. You won’t find one. That’s, like, to me- (You were cool, right?) Yeah, we was cool until a couple months ago, apparently. Like, we was cool a week before his interview came out. I saw him at Chris Bey. Shout out Chris Bey. I saw him at Chris Bey’s benefit show, and everything was cool. No problems. Everything was cool.”

On his trying to “clear the record” when Swerve’s interview came out: “Then the interview came out. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to clear the record.’ I’m going to just say what actually happened. We’re not just going to talk in innuendos. Let’s talk about what actually happened, and I ain’t talked about him since. Unless somebody else bring him up. That’s just me. Oh, no. I mean, we haven’t talked. I mean, we don’t talk. Like, even when we were in Hit Row, there was the three of us, and then he was part of that. You know what I’m saying? So, that’s why when we came back, we called ourselves the OG3 because we were Hit Row.”

Hit Row would eventually return to WWE in 2022. Francis was released from WWE later in 2023. He would later join TNA Wrestling in early 2024. Swerve Strickland eventually signed with AEW in early 2022, later becoming AEW Tag Team Champion and AEW World Champion.