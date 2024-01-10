AJ Francis Comments On Appearing For TNA, Says He Wants To Wrestle There

As previously reported, AJ Francis and DJ Whoo Kid are set to debut the music video for their new song ‘We Outside’ at TNA Hard to Kill on Saturday. In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Fightful), Francis spoke about the upcoming appearance and said he hopes to wrestle for the promotion.

He said: “Big things happen for big people, you know what I’m saying? When you put good energy out into the world, good energy comes back to you. I’ve made a lot of friends and connections in this business, and one thing that I always wanted to do was go and wrestle at TNA. Growing up as a kid, a lot of my favorites from WWE would go to TNA, and then I also discovered people that I didn’t know existed in wrestling until I watched them on TNA, like AJ Styles, like Samoa Joe, these guys. So it was like, they got a big show, Hard To Kill in Las Vegas, January 13, you ain’t never gonna tempt me with a good time going to Vegas, you know what I’m saying? [Laughs] So I’m gonna pull up there, I’m gonna be with my personal DJ, DJ Whoo Kid, it’s gonna be a good time. Inside the ring yet? We working on that. But he’s been in one before. We working on the other part. He was at my house last weekend…and we was talking about getting him in the ring, getting him to do a couple things. So next time he comes to Orlando, we definitely gonna be in a ring.“