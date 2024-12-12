AJ Francis Claims He Is The ‘Best Heel in the Business’

In an interview with NFL.com, AJ Francis spoke about his run in TNA Wrestling so far and said that he went from a joke to the best heel in the business. Francis will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World title tomorrow night at Final Resolution. Here are highlights:

On Final Resolution: “Friday’s honestly the biggest moment of my career. It’s my first world title match. Some people wrestle for 20-30 years and never get a world title match on the caliber of TNA. As far as world titles in wrestling, there’s not many as prominent, as historic, as important as the TNA world title. So, to be given the opportunity to even be in a match for it, is an honor and a privilege.”

On how he’s changed minds about his work: “A year ago, I was a laughingstock in wrestling. A year ago, I was a joke, a punchline. And now, I’m the best heel in the business. And all it took was an opportunity.”

On his time in TNA compared to WWE: “WWE doesn’t need anybody. WWE is a brand name. But because of that, they can pick and choose who they want to be their guys and girls. And they’ve done a very good job of that over the years. But they’ve also missed on some people, like for example, Cody Rhodes. I never needed the machine. I am a machine. In WWE, I felt like I was like a backup O-lineman. They would use me when they needed me, but they didn’t really have a need for me. In TNA, I’m a quarterback. A Pro Bowl quarterback. A Super Bowl-contending quarterback.”