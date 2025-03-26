AJ Francis Recalls Being Called an ‘Aggressive Black Man’ For Standing Up For a Black Woman

AJ Francis has alluded to a time when he was called an “aggressive Black man” after he “stood up for a Black woman.” The TNA star posted to Twitter to note exactly that, writing on Wednesday morning:

“Apparently I was an ‘aggressive black man’ for standing up for a black woman. And I’ll be that time and time again.”

Francis later wrote:

“Not ONE person has EVER said what I said that was ‘aggressive’ or ‘disrespectful’ in any way because it never happened. Thats why we got rehired.”

Francis was part of Hit Row in WWE. The group was released in November of 2021, with B-Fab being released on November 4th and the rest of the group on November 19th despite the group having been called up to Smackdown as part of that year’s WWE Draft. Francis, B-Fab, and Ashante Thee Adonis were brought back in August of 2022.

