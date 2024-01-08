wrestling / News

AJ Francis and DJ Whoo Kid to Debut New Music Video at TNA Hard to Kill

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Francis GCW Holiday Special Image Credit: GCW

In a post on Twitter, AJ Francis revealed that he and DJ Whoo Kid will reveal a new music video during a live appearance at TNA Hard to Kill. The track is called ‘We Outside’. The event happens this Saturday at the Palms in Las Vegas.

