AJ Francis and DJ Whoo Kid to Debut New Music Video at TNA Hard to Kill
January 8, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AJ Francis revealed that he and DJ Whoo Kid will reveal a new music video during a live appearance at TNA Hard to Kill. The track is called ‘We Outside’. The event happens this Saturday at the Palms in Las Vegas.
“From the Citrus Bowl, to the Palms…”
🗣️🍋🍊🌴🎰☠️
#TNAWrestling
Me & @DJWhooKid are debuting our music video for “WE OUT$IDE” LIVE at @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill 💰 pic.twitter.com/P294qNSJ2W
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) January 8, 2024