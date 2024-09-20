AJ Francis Doesn’t Think Match With Swerve Strickland Will Happen

AJ Francis believes there’s money in a match between him and Swerve Strickland, but he doesn’t consider it likely. Francis and Strickland were stablemates in Hit Row, and they’re now in TNA and AEW, respectively. Francis was asked about a potential match with Strickland in AEW during an appearance on Straight Talk Wrestling and said he doesn’t think it will happen.

“Me versus Swerve would make so much money,” Francis said (per Fightful). “Just the promos alone, the backstory, but I don’t think it’s ever gonna happen, and sadly, there’s a million reasons why I don’t think it’s ever gonna happen. Mainly because I love my time in TNA.”

He continued, “I’m a big believer in… I was in a relationship with a woman that didn’t appreciate me and made the world think that I was one way, and now, I’m in a relationship with a woman that worships the ground that I walk on and treats me right and lets people know how great I am, and that’s what I am with TNA, and that’s why I’m happy exactly where I’m at.”

Francis is currently allied with KC Navarro as First Class in TNA.