AJ Francis Thinks First Class Should Become TNA Tag Team Champions This Year

In an interview with The Nick Beasley Show (via Fightful), AJ Francis spoke about his goals in TNA Wrestling in 2025, which include First Class winning the tag team titles. Francis is a former digital media champion. He recently main evented Final Resolution, losing to World Champion Nic Nemeth.

He said: “I think First Class needs to be the tag team champs in 2025 for sure. I think that’s a no brainer. We put on the matches with everybody, we’ve had some big main event spots and always delivered. First Class, TNA world tag team champs, 2025, Hardys, watch your back.”