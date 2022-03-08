AJ Francis Discusses His Future Plans In Wrestling, Talks Being Happy For Swerve Strickland

In a recent interview on the Public Enemies Podcast, AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla in WWE) discussed being happy for Swerve Strickland, his future plans in wrestling, and much more. Here’s what Francis had to say (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on being happy for Swerve Strickland and not wanting to wrestle every weekend: “People think we’re beefing because Swerve is doing his own thing. I will never have a problem with a black man getting his money. Ever. He wanted to do his own thing. I’m happy for him. It’s clearly going well, he’s flying all over the country. I don’t want to do that. I don’t have to do that. I don’t want to go out every weekend and work wrestling. I would do that when I was in WWE, but I don’t want to do that if I don’t have to.

On his future plans in wrestling: “If you see me at a show, you know it’s because I want to be there, it’s not because I have to make money. When you see me at GCW, it’s because AJ Gray reached out to me and was like, ‘I’m trying to get you on the show.’ That’s my mans. You see me at MCW, it’s because when I was a kid growing up in Maryland, I would go to MCW. If you see me at another show, it’s because I know somebody there and I have respect for somebody who works there. I don’t feel the need to go out every weekend. The good thing is, if you just want me, I understand and that’s cool, but unless you’re my mans, I’m not trying to come if you’re not trying to book Tehuti (Miles) and Brianna (Brandy).”