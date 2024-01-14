AJ Francis Gets Interrupted by Joe Hendry at TNA Hard to Kill

– AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) made his TNA debut earlier tonight at TNA Hard to Kill in Las Vegas. Francis appeared on the pre-show for the premium live event. Joe Hendry interrupted AJ Francis, who was trying to debut his new music video with DJ Whoo Kid.

Unfortunately for Francis, Hendry had his own video in mind, showcasing the story of Francis’ career, washing out of the NFL followed by WWE. Of course, this angered Francis, who then attacked and beat down Francis with help from Whoo Kid. You can check out some footage of Francis’ appearance below.