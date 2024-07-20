AJ Francis Is Grateful for His Opportunity With TNA

– During a recent interview with One True Sport, TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis discussed joining TNA, being grateful for his opportunities, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on joining TNA: “It’s been amazing. I couldn’t thank the people at TNA enough for me to show the ability that I have. They’re letting me just go. They’re giving me a mic and they’re saying, ‘You got two minutes. What are you gonna do with it?’ Then I go out there and create magic. They’re giving me opportunities to be a flagbearer for the company. Let’s call it like it is, all I heard was this is a pre-show title, that’s what I heard. They said this is the pre-show title. This is a title that they give a match away for free to get you to watch the show. That’s what this title was, I was told. Until I got it, and then it became the biggest title in the company because it was on me.”

On his feud with PCO: “The hottest feud right now going into Slammiversary is AJ Francis versus PCO, and if you don’t think so, you haven’t been watching the product, brother. Because if you have been, I’m telling you, it’s the biggest feud going into Slammiversary. Guess what feud I was in before that? I was with Joe Hendry. Have you heard of him? Yeah, I know what I’m doing, man. I’m the best champ in the biz. I got a belt held by Lou Thesz ain’t got nothing on me. You see what I’m saying? Lou Thez couldn’t lace my Jordans, man. Lou Thesz couldn’t lace my DJ Khaled We The Best Jordans, man. Let’s be real.”

On being grateful for his opportunity in TNA: “I’m so grateful for this opportunity TNA has put in front of me because they understand how good I am and how good I can be for this company, and they’re giving me an opportunity like main-eventing Slammiversary with the Montreal French-Canadian Frankenstein in Montreal. Listen, I’m not saying that I’m the best thing that ever happened to TNA, but look at Joe Hendry’s career since I showed up, look at TNA attendance since I showed up, look at TNA Plus subscriptions since I showed up. Look at TNA’s viewership since I showed up. I’m not saying it’s all me, but you’d be just as dumb to say I ain’t got nothing to do with it.”

AJ Francis defends his title later tonight against PCO at TNA Slammiversary 2024. The event will be held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.