AJ Francis Hoping For WWE Debut Soon: ‘I’m Waiting For My Opportunity’

WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis is hopeful that his WWE TV debut will come soon. Francis, a former NFL defensive lineman who signed with WWE in April of 2019 as part of the company’s Performance Center class at that time, spoke with PopCulture.com about his potential on-screen debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On when he may debut: “I could be on SmackDown Friday and I wouldn’t know until Thursday night. So you never know in this business, you never know how it’s going to work out. So hopefully soon, cause I’ve been waiting in the wings a while and there’s a lot of talented performers in this business and I think I’m one of them. So I’m waiting for my opportunity just like everybody else.”

On learning from WWE legends at the PC: “All of these legends are already established and they’re already superstars and they’re already in the Hall of Fame, they don’t gain anything from the young guys, not taking the information from them. So they go out of their way to ensure that I would sit down and talk to them about the moves that I do and how I could get more out of the things I did. and simple techniques in the ring that they use that they think I could be able to implement it. It’s cool to get that hands-on experience with guys that have done everything there is to do in this business.”