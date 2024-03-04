AJ Francis Explains Why He’s The ‘Hottest Free Agent In The World’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, AJ Francis spoke about why he called himself the ‘hottest free agent in the world’ at MLW Burning Crush. Here are highlights:

On why he’s the hottest free agent: “[The distinction] fits me because everybody’s talking about me. The likes of guys like Matt Cardona bring me up for no reason. People get their most engagement talking about me. That’s wrestlers, that’s wrestling reporters, that’s just news people. People get their most interactions talking about me. I get my most interactions talking about me. There’s a clear correlation there.”

On Alex Kane: “First thing I’m going to do is make sure that he goes to a new barber because that mohawk is atrocious. But, after I take care of that, I’m going to teach him how to make himself the most talked about prospect in wrestling.”

On his accomplishments not getting recognized: “When I show up places and I’m as big as I am, for some reason, people downplay my NFL career even though they couldn’t start on varsity at their high school, and I show up every bit of 6’5″, 330 — and that’s real life, not wrestling.”