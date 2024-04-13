AJ Francis To Make House Of Glory Debut At The War Within Next Month

AJ Francis will make his debut for House of Glory at HOG The War Within next month. HOG announced on Friday that Francis will appear at their May 24th show, which takes place in New York City

The full announcement reads:

AJ Francis comes to HOG on May 24th in NYC! Tickets On Sale Now!

HOG officials have announced at The War Within on Friday May 24th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+, AJ Francis will make his HOG debut.

Ca$hflow Inc. (Ken Broadway and JJ Boujii) have recruited the former NFL and WWE star to join forces with them to challenge Encore “Showtime” Moore to a six-man tag match. After feuding with Moore for months, Broadway is looking to finish Showtime once for all with the help of the Big Homie.

AJ Francis has been making waves all over the United States appearing in several promotions and now comes to House of Glory in NYC for the first time.

Will Showtime accept the challenge? Who will be his partners? Stay tuned to find out.

Tickets are on sale now at HOGWrestling.net.

More talent and matches to be announced in the coming weeks.