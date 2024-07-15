AJ Francis Is Impressed By Wyatt Sicks: ‘What They’re Doing Is Amazing’

AJ Francis loves what the Wyatt Sicks is doing in WWE, praising how the group has been introduced in a new interview. Francis appeared on the Angle Podcast and was asked his thoughts on the group, saying he is enjoying their presentation thus far.

“It’s amazing,” Francis said (per Fightful). “It’s awesome man. What they’re doing is amazing and the little psychotic break promos, they’re amazing and not only shuts up any people that have any like, they’re answering all the questions about everything, like, ‘Do you think you’re stealing your brother’s legacy?’ Or, ‘How did you feel when your brother died.”

He continued, “Not only is it amazing to see [Bo] in that role, playing that role, he’s doing such an amazing job, but he’s also not playing a role. What he’s saying is dead0ass true, and he like feels that in his soul, and you can see it through a camera, so its like it’s perfect. I’ve seen enough, give Uncle Howdy all the titles. Uncle Howdy vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, book it.”