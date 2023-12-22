wrestling / News
AJ Francis Appears, Attacks Joey Janela At GCW Holiday Special
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
AJ Francis has popped up in GCW, appearing at their Holiday Special to take out Joey Janela. The former Top Dolla showed up in a mask on tonight’s show and attacked Janela before revealing himself to the crowd. He then continued the assault, as you can see below.
Francis was previously announced for the company’s Look at Me show on January 26th i8n Tampa, Florida.
😱 @AJFrancis410 has arrived at #GCWHoliday to attack Joey Janela and let him know he's a bad man!
LIVE ONLY on #TrillerTVplus ➡️ https://t.co/nvDKNilpzz pic.twitter.com/oEjv0sNuKm
— TrillerTV powered by FITE (@FiteTV) December 22, 2023
