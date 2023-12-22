wrestling / News

AJ Francis Appears, Attacks Joey Janela At GCW Holiday Special

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Francis GCW Holiday Special Image Credit: GCW

AJ Francis has popped up in GCW, appearing at their Holiday Special to take out Joey Janela. The former Top Dolla showed up in a mask on tonight’s show and attacked Janela before revealing himself to the crowd. He then continued the assault, as you can see below.

Francis was previously announced for the company’s Look at Me show on January 26th i8n Tampa, Florida.

