wrestling / News
AJ Francis Makes NXT Debut As Ally of Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
AJ Francis has arrived in NXT, and made an immediate impact as he helped Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott in his street fight against Leon Ruff. Francis appeared in the opening match of tonight’s show, which saw Scott and Ruff battle around the Capital Wrestling Center. Ruff climbed up atop the hard camera platform to jump down onto Scott, only to have Francis appear and catch him, then drop him onto the barricade by his neck. Scott then got Ruff inside the ring and hit the JML for the win.
Francis appears to be part of a new stable led by Scott that includes Briana Brandy and Ashante Thee Adonis. It was reported last week that Francis is likely to be using the name “Top Dolla” in NXT.
