AJ Francis Makes MLW Debut At Burning Crush

AJ Francis made his first appearance in MLW, debuting at last night’s Burning Crush. The WWE alumnus appeared on video during last night’s special and cut a promo directed at Alex Kane that you can see below.

Francis said that Kane had a great run as MLW World Champion but said they were both trying to be Black Panthers, but Kane was “trying to be T’challa while I’m trying to be Huey P. [Newton].” He went on to say he would be a better face of MLW than Kane, setting up a match between them.

It was then announced that Francis would arrive in MLW at Intimidation Games on February 29th in New York City and was part of the WTF faction.