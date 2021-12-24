Various News: AJ Francis Releases New Vignette, ROH Releases Cheeseburger vs. Delirious

– WWE alumnus AJ Francis shared a new vignette, talking about who he is and giving “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” his own spin. You can see the video below, in which the former Top Dolla talks about how he and his father were stopped by the policy in a parking lot of McDonalds due to a case of mistaken identity and proceeding to talk about how he’s worked to benefit his community and become a leader there.

He then dropped a quick bit to the scheme of the holiday classic, which went (per FIghtful):

”He’s making a list.

He’s checking it twice.

He don’t give a damn if you’re naughty or nice.

Fran¢y baby. coming to town.”

– ROH is livestreaming their last Pure Wrestling match of the year with Cheeseburger vs. Delirious, and you can check it out below: