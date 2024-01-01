AJ Francis Would Be Open to WWE Return But Isn’t Waiting Around For It

In an interview with SportsKeeda’s WrestleBinge (via Fightful), AJ Francis said that he would be open to returning to WWE if asked, but he’s not waiting for them to call. Francis, better known as Top Dolla, was released from WWE for the second time back in September.

He said: “WWE has always been my passion. When I was in the NFL, I wanted to be in WWE. Now, that sounds ridiculous to a lot of people, but it’s the truth. There’s more than interviews. Go look up Omar Kelly’s interview with me when I’m on the Miami Dolphins in 2013 saying the exact same thing. This is seven years before I signed with WWE. Just always been a passion of mine, it’s always something I wanted to do. But it’s one of those things, it’s like, sometimes you fly too close to the sun. Did I enjoy my time in WWE? Yeah. Did I appreciate all the friends and relationships I built while I was there? Yeah. But they didn’t want me. They proved it twice. So it’s like, I’m not the kind of guy who’s gonna keep going back to my ex-girlfriend telling her how I miss her. If you don’t need me, that’s cool, bro. I hope it works for you. Because I’m gonna be alright.

The day that I was released in September, I was furious. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? After everything that I’ve done, after everything, all the work I’ve put in, all the times I was the only person in the ring before SmackDown doing anything? All the times I was in the [PC]? Me and Tehuti went to the Performance Center one day on a Monday, and it was just me and him doing drills, just us two. All the times that I worked my ass off, that’s how you view it? Cool. 24 hours, I allowed myself to be pissed off. Then after that, it was, ‘Alright, you don’t want me? I’m gonna show you how much you don’t want me.’ Now, I’m at the point where I can do anything that I want, whenever I want, and I’m getting a lot of opportunities. Let’s call a spade a spade, let’s be real. Without the machine behind them, without WWE behind them or AEW behind them, or even TNA or any of the major promotions in this country, without their company going out of their way to set it up for them, how many people could be on The Pat McAfee Show, the Scott Van Pelt Show, could be on Big Noon Kickoff on FOX, could be CBS, NBC, ABC, could be on ABC January 1 for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl as the person giving the MVP Title to the MVP of the game? How many people in wrestling can do that? That’s what I did in the last month. So I’m gonna be alright. But just know that if it ever did come to the fact that WWE wanted me back, I would take the call. I would definitely listen. But I’m not waiting on that call. I don’t know me if it will ever come. To be honest with you, I would love for it to come, but at the end of the day, if it don’t, it ain’t gonna be the end of the world. I’m gonna be alright. If they want to call me, I’m available. But I’m also not waiting around the phone. I got stuff to do.“