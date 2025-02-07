AJ Francis Says Paul Heyman Has Been One Of His Biggest Believers

AJ Francis says he’s always had Paul Heyman’s support and appreciates that. The TNA star appeared on Compas On The Beat and spoke about Heyman backing him in WWE and how the WWE Hall of Famer has supported him.

“Paul’s the best,” Francis said (per Fightful). “Of all the people that are still in WWE, [the one] I talk to the most is Paul Heyman as far as management goes. Paul has always been one of my biggest backers and biggest believers. Paul is the best promo of all time, I will stand on that, I dare you to challenge that. I’m very grateful for the tutelage I’ve been able to get from him and the fact that he actually listens to the things I send him and watches the videos I send him.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of people in this business that’ll say, ‘Yeah, send me something and I’ll get back to you’, but they don’t, because they don’t really give a f**k to be honest with you, they only care about themselves. They don’t care about the wrestling business, they don’t care about growing young talent. Paul Heyman is not like that. Paul Heyman, if he believes in you, he’s going to give everything he has to you and I am forever grateful to him for that.”

Francis is part of First Class in TNA and challenged Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship in December at Final Resolution, a title now held by Joe Hendry.