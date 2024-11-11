wrestling / News
AJ Francis Talks About A Potential Tag Team With Moose in TNA Wrestling
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Drop the Heat (via Fightful), AJ Francis spoke about a potential tag team with Moose in TNA, as both wrestlers have NFL backgrounds.
He said: “I’d like to tag with Moose. We’re the only two real NFL players that are actually in wrestling, you know, we didn’t just get a rookie mini-camp tryout, we actually played in games. We’re the only two guys, so that would be cool to be real NFL players.“
