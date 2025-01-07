AJ Francis Predicts 2025 Will be the ‘Best Year in Wrestling Ever’

– During a recent interview with the Up & Adams Show, TNA wrestler AJ Francis shared his thoughts on 2025, and he has high expectations for the year.

He wrote (via Fightful), “It’s been great. I just re-signed with TNA. I had the best year of my career last year. In TNA, the last match I had was for the TNA World Title. This year, the goal is the TNA World Tag Team Champions with my tag team partner KC Navarro. I’m excited for another great year. 2025’s gonna the best year in wrestling ever. It’s the reason why people like you are crossing over the line.”