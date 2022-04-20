AJ Francis Reveals He’s Had ‘Good Conversations’ With Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) spoke about having positive talks with Impact Wrestling during WrestleCon earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on conversations with Impact Wrestling: “Nobody knows this but we did WrestleCon at WrestleMania and IMPACT was at that hotel and I’ll just say that there was very good conversations had. There’s still things that need to be looked at and worked out and a lot of discussions that still need to be had, but The HitMakerZ were in the building.”

AJ Francis on an upcoming TV appearance: “Oh! People don’t know this, but you’re gonna see me on Monday. I’m gonna let you figure out. It ain’t gonna be on the channels that most wrestlers are on, ’cause I’m not most wrestlers. Monday, you’ll see me. Trust me.”