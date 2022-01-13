AJ Francis Says The Door Isn’t Closed For WWE Return

In an interview with Ringsiders Wrestling (via Fightful), AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla, spoke about the future of Hit Row and said that the door isn’t closed for a possible return to WWE. Here are highlights:

On the future of Hit Row: “We really know, not just think, we know that we could have revolutionized the business as a whole as a group. Now, we’re still in a position to be able to do that in a different avenue. Swerve was a star in wrestling before he got to WWE. I was a star outside of wrestling before I got to WWE. Now, we’re able to attack all avenues instead of the same avenue but still work together.”

On a possible return to WWE: “The door is never closed with WWE, either. People go and come back to WWE literally every year. The only problem is, how does it look the next time? Is it all four of us? One of us? Two of us? Three of us? None of us?”