AJ Francis Was Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Talks Relationship With Vince

AJ Francis was asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon and if they surprised him in a recent interview. McMahon of course resigned from all positions in TKO and WWE in the wake of the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against himself, WWE and John Laurinaitis alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking, abuse and more.

Francis was asked about the allegations during his interview with Wrestling Inc, and the highlights are below:

On if the Vince McMahon allegations surprised him: “Did it surprise me? It surprised me how blatant everything was, but obviously, the allegations are very surprising. But, at the end of the day, Vince is at a point in his life where it’s better for him to have a chance to get his … he’s at a point in his life where he’s in his 70s, you know what I’m saying? It is time for him to enjoy his life, the rest of his life, and coming back into wrestling caused all of this, these problems. And at the end of the day, if everything that I read is true, that’s wild, right? Very wild. And I know that other people have said the same thing, like Seth Rollins, but, to me, was I surprised? Absolutely.”

On his relationship with McMahon: “See, people think that I had this crazy relationship with Vince, and I’ve only ever talked to the man three times ever, literally, three times ever. Two times was because I was filming Most Wanted Treasures and he was there while I was filming it, and one time because I stood up for B-Fab when he fired her, which clearly I was right. I don’t really have a relationship with him. People want me to say that I hate his guts or say all these different things, but I don’t have a relationship with him. Yeah, he paid me, but I don’t really have a relationship with him.

“And this point, it’s like WWE is at a point right now where they’re so hot and they’re so on fire. Stories like that just detract away from what they’re actually doing, and I think it’s a detriment to the success of the company that they’re doing now, which is why I’m sure is the reason why he decided to step down. But, at the end of the day, you got guys like Laurinaitis who’s going out of his way to be like, “Yo, just so y’all know, this s*** wasn’t me.” That’s not a good look either. You know what I’m saying? There’s going to be a lot more that unfolds from that story. And I hope that whatever happens, I hope that, if it is proven to be true, that there is justice for the victims, because the victims are the people that we’re not talking enough about. The victims are the people that were put in a situation that they didn’t deserve, and I’m sure there’ll be more that comes out.”