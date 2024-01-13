– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis discussed appearing in TNA Wrestling and if he’ll be wrestling for the promotion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on if he’ll be wrestling in TNA: “See, that is a thing that you’ll have to tune in to find out. You know what I’m saying? We’re gonna keep kayfabe alive. But as of now, the plan is the music video on Saturday. It’s really cool because it’s at The Palms, and DJ Whoo Kid lives in Vegas, so it just made a lot of sense for us to set that up. But yeah, one thing about me, you know, if the money’s right, I’ll do whatever you need.”

On being ready to wrestle all over the world: “That’s not even a question. That is a bonafide guarantee. Not just TNA. I love working for TNA. I’m ready to work everywhere. I want to be all over the world. I have a point to prove.”

At tonight’s TNA Hard to Kill event, Francis and DJ Whoo Kid will debut the music video for the single, “We Out$ide.”