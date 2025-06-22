AJ Francis Wants a Shot At Oba Femi For NXT Championship

AJ Francis believes he’s the guy who could defeat Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. Currently an NXT roster member holds the TNA Championship in Trick Williams and Francis, who is allied with Williams as part of First Class, told MuscleManMalcolm that he would like to return the favor by taking the NXT Title from Femi.

“I’ve been saying Oba,” Francis said (per Fightful). “I’ve been saying that. Currently, the TNA World Champion is a person who is contracted to NXT. I think it wouldn’t be too crazy of an idea for the NXT World Champion to be contracted to TNA.”

He continued, “I know that Oba be bullying these other boys, but he can’t bully me. He can’t throw me around like he do these other boys. He can’t throw me around like he do these other boys. I’m bigger than him. I’m stronger than him. I don’t have as good as accent as him. He’s got better hair than me. In that ring? Come on, man, me and Oba? Let’s talk about it, shout out Trick Willy. I’m going to put Oba out of commission. I’m going to make sure that we can have an NXT Champion that TNA can be proud of.”

Francis battled Mike Santana in a Street Fight on last week’s TNA Impact but came up short.