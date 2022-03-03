AJ Francis Would Return to WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Is Signed For ‘Multiple Seasons’

AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, says he’d “absolutely” do more seasons of the freshly-renewed WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and is signed for “multiple seasons” of the show. Francis, who was released from his WWE talent contract in November, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and was asked about his status on the show.

Francis noted that he is signed through WWE Studios which was separate from his WWE contract and would be interested in returning. A&E and WWE announced yesterday that production is set to begin on 24 episodes of the series as part of their expansion of WWE series. You can see highlights of the discussion below, per Fightful:

On if he would do more episodes of the series: “Absolutely. I would definitely do the show. I loved doing the show. The only beef I had with the show is we started in July and I was told it would be done in November and it wasn’t done until March. That was the only thing I had a problem with the show. They didn’t offer to pay me more money, they just said, ‘we have to finish the show.’ I would need a more clear cut schedule. I would absolutely do the show. I love doing the show. I don’t know if they want me to do the show. Clearly, I was a good part of it and a good thread that told the story of the show, that was intentional and the direction from the director and how they edited it together. That was the whole point of my existence on the show. They can do it with somebody else if they want to. Will they be as good? I don’t know. I don’t think so, but they are more than welcome to try. If they called me back and said, ‘Hey….’ I’m signed for multiple seasons.”

On his contract for the show: “It’s through WWE Studios. It’s a completely different contract than my WWE contract. I’m signed to do multiple seasons. Contracts ain’t worth the piece of paper they are wrote on. I could be back. When I did the show last time, we started filming in July, I found out I got the gig in May. It was that quick of a turnaround. I was the last person to be added to the show. That could happen again or I could never hear from them and it fade off into the distance and they do it with someone else.”