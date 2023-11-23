AJ Francis Explains Why WWE Could Bring CM Punk Back for Survivor Series

Speaking recently with WrestlingNewsCo, AJ Francis (fka WWE’s Top Dolla) proposed a justification for WWE having CM Punk appear for the upcoming Survivor Series show (via Wrestling Inc). According to Francis, the location alone could ensure a significant audience reaction. In his mind, the option is still a possibility given that the majority of roster names don’t hear about creative and production plans in detail. You can find a few highlights on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On why WWE might see their way to having Punk at Survivor Series: “Hell if I know. I mean, I’m sure it’ll draw, it’s in Chicago, right? So, like, if there’s anywhere Punk could show up and it would get a massive reaction, it would be in Chicago.”

On the likelihood that any roster names really know the plan for the show: “But, one thing I learned in my time in WWE is nobody knows nothing. Nobody knows what’s happening week to week on the shows — well let me rephrase, none of the talent know week to week on the shows. Like every once in a while … I mean, obviously, Roman knows. Roman’s gonna know, they’re gonna keep Roman in the loop. Roman is ‘the guy,’ he’s the reason the company’s doing so well right now. So he knows, but like 99% of the roster don’t know what they’re doing next week let alone at Survivor Series.”