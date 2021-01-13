AJ Kirsch Says He’s No Longer Under MLW Contract Following AEW Dark Debut

AJ Kirsch’s MLW days are behind him after he made his debut on this week’s AEW Dark. Kirsch appeared on tonight’s show accompanying Tesha Price to the ring for her match with Serena Deeb. Kirsch was playing his Joe Brody character, which is a riff on the “bro” stereotype. Deeb won the match.

After the show, Kirsch, who was part of MLW”s broadcast team, posted to Twitter to note he’s not under contract to MLW anymore. He wrote:

“Welp…I guess now’s a good time to mention that as of January 1st, I was/am no longer under contract with @MLW. I’m so grateful to @courtbauer & @MSL for welcoming me like I’d been there for years, but no one went above and beyond like @RichBocchini. @RichBocchini took it upon himself to teach me the ins & outs of calling wrestling for TV & perhaps more importantly, pointed out the things I knew but didn’t know it. To any aspiring pro wrestling broadcasters: if you get the chance to learn from Rich, make it happen! @MLW [email protected] is truly something special, from the presentation of the product to the locker room to the production staff. It was a joy, both professionally and personally, to be a part of the #RiseOfTheRenegades. #MLW was a huge step for me. Here’s to the next one.

Welp…I guess now’s a good time to mention that as of January 1st, I was/am no longer under contract with @MLW. I’m so grateful to @courtbauer & @MSL for welcoming me like I’d been there for years, but no one went above and beyond like @RichBocchini. 1/ https://t.co/6HVhA44YpV — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) January 13, 2021