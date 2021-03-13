wrestling / News

Various News: AJ Kirsch To Discuss Tough Enough Run in New Podcast, WWE Stock Slips

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Kirsch

– AJ Kirsch is launching a new podcast to discuss his experience on Tough Enough season five. The former MLW announcer posted to Twitter announcing Talk Tough, which he described as a “tell-all” podcast discussing his time on the WWE reality show:

“10yrs ago, I was on season five of @WWEToughEnough, a truly surreal experience in casting, shooting & beyond.

Let’s dive in.

@TheToughTalkPod: A tell-all podcast 10yrs after #ToughEnough.

Preview ep available NOW: https://thetoughtalkpod.buzzsprout.com

Twitter, IG, FB all @TheToughTalkPod”

– WWE’s stock closed at $57.21 on Friday, down $0.95 (1.63%) from the previous closing price. The stock has rebounded in after-hours trading, currently at $58.00 even or up $0.79 (1.38%). The market as a whole was up 0.9% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Kirsch, Tough Enough, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading