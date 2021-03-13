wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Kirsch To Discuss Tough Enough Run in New Podcast, WWE Stock Slips
– AJ Kirsch is launching a new podcast to discuss his experience on Tough Enough season five. The former MLW announcer posted to Twitter announcing Talk Tough, which he described as a “tell-all” podcast discussing his time on the WWE reality show:
“10yrs ago, I was on season five of @WWEToughEnough, a truly surreal experience in casting, shooting & beyond.
Let’s dive in.
@TheToughTalkPod: A tell-all podcast 10yrs after #ToughEnough.
Preview ep available NOW: https://thetoughtalkpod.buzzsprout.com
Twitter, IG, FB all @TheToughTalkPod”
10yrs ago, I was on season five of @WWEToughEnough, a truly surreal experience in casting, shooting & beyond.
Let’s dive in.@TheToughTalkPod: A tell-all podcast 10yrs after #ToughEnough.
Preview ep available NOW: https://t.co/ATgFcN10VA
Twitter, IG, FB all @TheToughTalkPod pic.twitter.com/Ow0Eu0W7Hk
— A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) March 11, 2021
– WWE’s stock closed at $57.21 on Friday, down $0.95 (1.63%) from the previous closing price. The stock has rebounded in after-hours trading, currently at $58.00 even or up $0.79 (1.38%). The market as a whole was up 0.9% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage On Details Of His AEW Contract, Reaction To His Debut, Potential AEW Dream Matches
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004, Lesnar Being Unhappy, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5
- USPTO Requiring Jon Moxley’s Written Consent For WWE Trademark On Dean Ambrose